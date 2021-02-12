China bans BBC World News

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The broadcasting regulator of China on Friday announced that it will ban the BBC from broadcasting its services in the country, accusing it of “harming China’s national interests” and “undermining its national unity.”
The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China has blocked BBC World News from broadcasting in the country. In its announcement (via New York Times), the broadcasting regulator said that the BBC had violated the relevant provisions of the “Regulations on the Administration of Radio and Television” and the “Measures for the Administration of the Landing of Overseas Satellite TV Channels.”
New BBC boss says staff should not air their views on social media
China has criticised the BBC’s reporting on human rights issues and the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country along with the handling of Covid-19 in the country on multiple occasions, as per media reports.
The move comes shortly after British media regulator Ofcom revoked the licence of China’s CGTN (China Global Television Network) to broadcast in the UK, saying that it is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, New York Times reported. The move had been criticised by Beijing.
The BBC said that it was “disappointed” at the move.
IOC accused of ignoring human rights for 2022 Beijing Games
“We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action,” the BBC said in a statement posted to its Twitter account.
“The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour,” it added.
UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab further criticised the move in a statement.
“China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom. China has some of the most severe restrictions on media and internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world,” Raab said in an official statement.
Washington has also condemned the move.
“The PRC maintains one of the most controlled, most oppressive, least free information spaces in the world. It’s troubling that as the PRC restricts outlets and platforms from operating freely in China, Beijing’s leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters during a press briefing.
“We call on the PRC and other nations with authoritarian controls over their population to allow their full access to the internet and media,” added Price.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...