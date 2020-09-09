China factory prices fall at slowest rate in 5 months as recovery continues

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
China’s factory gate prices fell at their slowest annual pace in five months in August as the world's second-largest economy and its industries continued to recover from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
Annual producer prices fell for a seventh straight month but at a slower pace, while consumer prices saw more moderate growth due to falling pork price inflation. Core consumer prices however rose month-on-month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic worsened in China in January.
China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter of this year, underpinned by government stimulus and as the country managed to get the virus broadly under control. Recent indicators have pointed to a sustained recovery.
“Looking through the volatility in food prices, the broader disinflationary impact from the Covid-19 downturn continues to ease,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.0 per cent from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday. That was in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, but the decline was more modest than the 2.4 per cent drop in July.
The consumer price index meanwhile rose 2.4 per cent last month from a year earlier, as expected, but slower than a 2.7 per cent annual increase in July, as food price inflation eased, driven by pork prices.
Pork price inflation slowed last month from a higher base a year ago, when prices began to surge in August 2019 as the African swine fever decimated China's pig herd. Pork prices rose 52.6 per cent in August from a year earlier, easing sharply from a 85.7 per cent annual jump in July.
“Looking ahead, headline consumer price inflation probably has further to fall as pork supply continues to recover from last year's African swine fever outbreak,” Evans-Pritchard added.
Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, unchanged from July, suggesting domestic demand still remained soft.
On a month-on-month basis, core inflation rose 0.1 per cent in August, the first monthly rise since January, while producer prices rose 0.3 per cent, slowing from 0.4 per cent in July.
“In August, industrial production continued to improve while market demand kept recovering,” said Dong Lijuan, senior statistician with the NBS, in a statement accompanying the data release.
But Nie Wen, economist at Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust, does not expect annual PPI to turn positive by the end of the year.
“(It) would ultimately depend on when the global pandemic will be brought under control. Given China is very likely to see a resurgence of infections during winter, the uncertainty (on the industrial recovery) is still huge.”
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...