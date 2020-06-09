China gives itself a clean chit after world leaders question on coronavirus

China issued a white paper on the country’s fight against the deadly contagion coronavirus that was emerged in China in late December 2019 and has now swept the world. China issued the paper in order to silence its critics who blamed the country for the ill-management that led to the spill of the virus in all parts of the world, as per the agency report.

In the paper, China exonerated itself from all the charges piled up against him by the world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump.

Facing this "unknown, unexpected, and devastating" disease, China launched a resolute battle to prevent and control its spread, said the white paper, issued on Sunday, titled "Fighting Covid-19: China in Action."

China has for now succeeded in cutting all channels for the transmission of the virus, the paper said. It also acknowledged that the virus is currently wreaking havoc throughout the world.

"China firmly believes that as long as all countries unite and cooperate to mount a collective response, the international community will succeed in overcoming the pandemic, and will emerge from this dark moment in human history into a brighter future," it said.

US President Donald Trump and leaders accused China of hiding reports of the coronavirus from the world, leading to huge human casualties and economic crisis across the globe.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the coronavirus has infected more than 68,00,000 people and killed nearly 4,00,000 across the world. The US is the worst affected country with over 1.9 million cases and more than 1,09,000 deaths, while the total number of cases in China stands at 84,177.

The contagion has also broken the rib of the world economy with the IMF saying that the global economy, which was in a sluggish recovery even before the coronavirus outbreak, is now bound to suffer a "severe recession" in 2020. The World Bank has also called for countries to step up efforts to fight the disease and improve the economy.