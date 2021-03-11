Chinese industry association flags rating agency shortcomings

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A Chinese industry association has highlighted shortcomings in the country's credit rating agencies in a new report, including insufficient disclosure and weak inspection mechanisms that affect the quality of ratings.
The quarterly report by the Securities Association of China (SAC), dated March 3 and posted on its website on Wednesday, comes as Chinese corporate issuers face a wall of maturing debt this month and expectations of tighter policy lift rates.
The SAC said internal control mechanisms in rating agencies were lacking in 2020, leading to issues like missing records and loose archival management, unclear standards for follow-up ratings and a mismatch between rating models and risks highlighted in rating reports.
China's interbank bond market regulator flagged similar risks late last year and warned of inflated credit ratings, after a string of high-profile defaults by highly rated state-owned enterprises shook the corporate bond market and undermined faith in ratings.
The SAC report noted that 14 of the 23 new defaulting issuers in 2020 did not receive negative adjustments to their ratings or placement on watchlists in the six months prior to their defaults. Nine issuers received no downward rating adjustments in the month before their defaults, the SAC said.
But the SAC said China's agencies have made progress in improving industry standards and that the overall level of analyst expertise had improved.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...