Consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant: WHO chief

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The World Health Organisation on Monday warned against the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a media briefing for Geneva-based journalists, held at its new headquarters building.
"And it is more likely that people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 could be infected or re-infected," he further added.
The WHO Chief in his opening remarks at the briefing had said, "More than 3.3 million people have lost their lives to Covid-19 this year – more deaths than from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined in 2020."
"And still, Covid-19 continues to claim around 50,000 lives every week," he said.
The WHO Chief further warned against increased social mixing over the holidays, which can lead to increased cases.
"There can be no doubt that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries will lead to increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths," the WHO Chief said.
"All of us are sick of this pandemic. All of us want to spend time with friends and family. All of us want to get back to normal. The fastest way to do that is for all of us – leaders and individuals – to make the difficult decisions that must be made to protect ourselves and others," he said.
"In some cases, that will mean cancelling or delaying events – just as we have had to cancel the reception we planned to have with you today. But an event cancelled is better than a life cancelled," he added.
The WHO Chief's remarks are consistent with a recent study by the Imperial College of London which found that the chances of reinfection with Omicron were 5.4 times greater than the Delta variant, which suggests that the protection against reinfection by Omicron afforded by past infection may be as low as 19 per cent.
The study, based on data from UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service on people who tested positive for Covid-19 in PCR tests in England between November 29 and December 11, looked at how the Omicron largely evades immunity from past infection or two vaccine doses.
Ghebreyesus further emphasised on increased vaccinations to end the pandemic next year.
"If we are to end the pandemic in the coming year, we must end inequity, by ensuring 70 per cent of the population of every country is vaccinated by the middle of next year," he said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...