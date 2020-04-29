Covid-19: Only reason US has reported 1 million cases is that our testing is much better, says Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the only reason for the US had reported over a million cases was its exceptional testing process.

“The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases!” tweeted President Trump.

The US on Tuesday became the first country to report over a million confirmed cases of Covid-19. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the country climbed above 58,300 surpassing that of the Vietnam War.

According to the US National Archives, 58,220 American soldiers had died in the Vietnam war which took place from 1955 till 1975.

However, despite the surging number of cases in the country, many states are looking to ease restrictions and gradually restarting the economy.

"We continue to pray for the victims as well as for those Americans who are grieving their lost ones and their loved ones. There's never been anything like this. We suffer with one heart but we will prevail. We are coming back, and we're coming back strong," Trump had said at a White House briefing.

"Now that our experts believe the worst days of the pandemic are behind us, Americans are looking forward to the safe and rapid reopening of our country, he said.

Florida's governor on Tuesday met with the President to discuss an easing of economic restraints according to a Reuters report.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has also outlined the phased reopening of the state.

Public health experts have warned of a “deadly resurgence” of the outbreak if lockdowns are lifted too quickly.

Estimates

According to a University of Washington research model, the projected number of US coronavirus death toll is 74,000 by August 4, against its previous forecast of 67,000.

According to the report, even though most states have reached the peak of the outbreak, states including Mississippi, Texas, Utah and Hawaii, may begin peaking now or in the coming weeks.

About 30 per cent of cases in the US have been reported in New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan as per reports.