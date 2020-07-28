Covid-19 therapeutics: ‘Good things’ to be announced in a couple weeks, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US is making good progress on Covid-19 therapeutics and is likely to announce its progress over the next couple of weeks.

“We had a meeting with our doctors, scientists, some others, and they’re making tremendous progress with respect to therapeutics. I can tell you, therapeutically, I think over the next couple of weeks, we’ll have some, really, very good things to say. We’re just having great answers,” the US President said at a press briefing on Covid-19.

Progress on vaccines

He further added that the country is making good progress on vaccines as well. The US has signed deals with multiple companies, including Moderna, to secure a large number of vaccine doses when approved.

“So it is about that, and it’s also the vaccine that we discussed today at even greater length is just coming along really well. And it’s not just one company; many companies have had tremendous progress. So that’ll be announced over the next very short period,” Trump said.

“In addition to our $1.6 billion investment in Novavax, we’ve issued a $483 million contract with Moderna, a $1.2 billion contract with AstraZeneca, a $465 million contract with Janssen, and just last week, a $1.95 billion agreement with Pfizer. Tremendous progress is being made with all of those great companies,” he said.

Moderna on Monday entered the final stages of clinical trials. The vaccine will be tested on 30,000 healthy volunteers as part of its last stage trials, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had said in a press release.