Covid-19 vaccine shots: NHS to send reminders via text messaging

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The National Health Service England will now send reminders via text messages to people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Sky News reported.
According to the report, text messages will be sent to 40,000 unpaid carers and almost 400,000 people aged 55 and beyond.
The text messages incorporate a web link that will help people fix an appointment for inoculation, at more than 300 vaccination centres and pharmacies across England.
These messages will be sent to people every two to three weeks to remind them of their pending inoculation.
If the reminders see people coming to the vaccination centres, the same will then be used during the next phase of the vaccination that will cover younger people.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in an official statement: “Our vaccination roll-out is moving at a blistering speed and these text alerts will increase the pace by making it easier for people to get booked in for their jab.”
“Thanks to the tireless work of our NHS staff, two in every five adults now have some degree of protection. Vaccines are the best way of securing our long-term freedom and will save thousands of lives; so I urge everyone to take up the offer when the text pings into their phone,” he added, as cited in the Sky News report.
According to media reports, over 22 million people have been administered the first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca jab so far.
Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and NHS Medical Director for Primary Care, said, “We know that some people are rightly worried about scams going around, but if the message comes from ‘NHSvaccine’ and links to the NHS.uk website you can be sure that it’s the right invite.”
“For any messages, you might get about the vaccine, always remember that the NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details, your PIN or banking password. The NHS will also never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine or ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving license, bills, or payslips,” she warned.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...