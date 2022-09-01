Crisis-hit Sri Lanka reaches IMF pact for $2.9 billion loan

Sri Lanka reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $2.9 billion loan, a key step for the crisis-hit country to unlock more funding and restructure its debt.

The Extended Fund Facility arrangement will support Sri Lanka’s program to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, the IMF said, adding that the 48-month program will be subject to approval by IMF management and the board.

The South Asian nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis since independence alongside a political turmoil that led to the formation of a new government. Dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, crippling shortages of essential items and Asia’s fastest inflation have hammered the $81 billion economy.

“Against this backdrop, the authorities’ program, supported by the Fund, would aim to stabilize the economy, protect the livelihoods of the Sri Lankan people, and prepare the ground for economic recovery and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, the IMF said.

Reform plans

As part of reforms to win IMF aid, Sri Lanka will increase the value-added tax to 15 per cent from 12 per cent starting September 1 and unveiled plans earlier this week to boost revenue to 15 per cent of gross domestic product by 2025, reduce debt-to-GDP ratio to 100 per cent, hit a 5 per cent economic growth over the medium term and cool inflation, to below 10 per cent, which has accelerated above 60 per cent.