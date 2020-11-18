Daimler to develop next-generation engines with China’s Geely for hybrid vehicles

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
German car maker Daimler said on Tuesday it will cooperate with China’s Geely to build next-generation combustion engines for use in hybrid vehicles.
Efforts to share development costs come as the growth potential for combustion engines faces the twin threat of the Covid-19 crisis and stricter fuel-efficiency and emission rules.
Also read: A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
“The companies plan to develop a highly efficient modular engine,” a spokesman for Daimler said, adding that it would be used in hybrid drive trains and manufactured in Europe and China.
Geely declined to comment.
The modular engine will be used in cars under different marques at Geely and Daimler, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity as the companies are still in the early stages of developing the engine.
News of the alliance was a surprise to Daimler’s works council at its factory in Untertuerkheim, which specialises in electric and gasoline powertrain assembly.
“We are speechless. There was not even a discussion about potential alternative manufacturing locations,” said Michael Haeberle, the works council chief for Untertuerkheim.
“We have the ability to build four cylinder engines in Untertuerkheim but there were no talks about it.”
Daimler said German factories will be retooled gradually to add electric drivetrains production.
Most of the next-generation combustion engines will be made in China, business daily Handelsblatt reported. The alliance with Geely, which owns a 9.69 per cent stake in Stuttgart-based Daimler, means that parts of Daimler’s existing partnership with Renault could be pared back.
A Renault source told Reuters that the Daimler-Geely project does not mean an end of cooperation between Daimler and Renault .
Citing Daimler sources, Handelsblatt said the Daimler-Geely pact would save the German carmaker a “triple-digit million sum” - implying an amount above 100 million euros ($119 million) and less than 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8426 euros)
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...