Data leak suggests number of Covid-19 deaths in Iran higher than reported: Report

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
The actual number of Covid-19 deaths in Iran may be higher than what has been made public by the government according to a report by the BBC.
According to a BBC report, the government’s own data suggests that there have been almost 42,000 deaths where the patients had shown Covid-19 symptoms up to 20 July. According to health ministry data, the deaths were reported to be 14,405.
The data had been sent to BBC by an anonymous source, the report said. The data included details related to the number of patients admitted to hospitals across Iran on a daily basis, along with other details such as names, age, gender, symptoms, date and length of periods spent in hospital along with underlying conditions patients might have, the report said.
BBC was able to verify certain details on the list that corresponded to the data of deceased patients that it already had, it said.
The discrepancy could be largely accounted to setbacks in testing, as per experts.
There has previously been a conflict in terms of case numbers being reported in the country.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani last month had said that 2.5 crore Iranians have already been infected by Covid-19, and that another 3.5 crore people are likely to be infected, taking everyone by surprise, as per media reports.
The official numbers, however, stood at over 2.7 lakh. This could suggest that the population is likely to develop herd immunity soon.
However, according to a Moneycontrol report, so far there is no data to corroborate the presence of antibodies in Iran’s population.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...