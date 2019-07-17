Enormous potential for growth in ties with India: US

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
The Trump administration said that there is an “enormous potential” for growth in the India-United States (US) relationship. They also exuded confidence that the ongoing trade issues could be worked through because of the friendship between the two nations.
US President Donald Trump has often termed India a “tariff king” and repeatedly pointed to the 50 per cent tariffs it imposes on imports of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples from June 5 after Trump revoked its preferential trade privileges.
India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preferences, a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.
“As it relates to our trade relationship, the secretary (of state) has said this as well when we were in India: that we see a lot of opportunity for growth in our relationship. We see enormous potential,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.
Ortagus added that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was recently in New Delhi for talks with the new Indian Government where he met with his counterpart (S Jaishankar), had incredibly effective meetings.
“The secretary is confident - he has reiterated this - that any sort of trade negotiations that we have, any issues can be worked through because of the friendship between our two countries,” she said.
The spokesperson was responding to a question on the recent visit of an official from the office of the US Trade Representative to India for talks.
“We talked there quite a bit, both in our meetings and to the media, and many - you probably know this already how India is - the United States is India’s most important trading partner. I believe we’re their top market for exports,” Ortagus said.
The spokesperson also welcomed building of the Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan to facilitate visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims from India to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.
“That was certainly a good news report, wasn’t it? We encourage it. Anything that increases people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan is something that we’re incredibly supportive of,” she said.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...