Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters OSLO | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian PM   -  Reuters

Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded the prize for his efforts to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.

Ethiopia and Eritrea, longtime foes who fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.

The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns, or around $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

“Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

