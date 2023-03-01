The origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic continues to intrigue, though the “lab leak” theory seems to be gaining currency, going by recent statements from the United States.

The latest is from Christopher Wray, Director with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation who “confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China,” the FBI tweeted, quoting from an interview its chief had with an American media outlet. Just days ago, the US Department of Energy had reportedly alluded to the “lab leak” theory.

In fact, late last year, an interim report from a US Senate Committee pointed to a research-related incident, putting the lab leak theory front and centre of the contentious discussion.

“Based on analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the Covid-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident. New information, made publicly available and independently verifiable, could change this assessment. However, the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy,” said the report from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee Minority oversight staff, calling for more information on the subject.

This report had gone into the issue of “gain of function” research , that involves modifying viruses/ bacteria, in labs. It mentioned the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s (WIV) advanced research on corona viruses and alleged issues with biosafety. It even spotlighted a possible US connection, saying, “The EcoHealth Alliance NIH grants and DARPA grant proposals, in partnership with the WIV, sought to collect and conduct genetic recombination experiments on SARS-related coronaviruses with specific traits that made those viruses a “high-risk” for zoonotic spillover into animals and humans. SARS-CoV-2 shares many of the traits these researchers were interested in finding in SARS-related coronaviruses or interested in engineering such traits if they were not found naturally.”

Health administrators will be watching for the World Health Organization’s response to the latest statements coming from the US. And so will China, that has in the past denied such possibilities.

Four years, still a pandemic

Early investigations by international experts had said a lab-leak was highly unlikely, though the WHO Chief had then said, all hypotheses were on the table. As the world enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the WHO has left unchanged, the status of Covid-19 a global public health emergency.

It was in December 2019, that the WHO country office in China had picked up on “viral pneumonia” in Wuhan, reported by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Further probing revealed reports on this cluster of cases of “pneumonia of unknown cause” in Wuhan. And in March 2020, it was classified a pandemic.