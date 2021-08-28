First five months of vaccination drive in US helped avert 1.4 lakh deaths, says study

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
In what could be the first ever effort to quantify benefits of Covid-19 vaccinations, a team of researchers, including an India-born health economist, has shown that the inoculations helped America save 1,40,000 lives in the first five months since their introduction in December last year.
In addition, these reductions in Covid-19 deaths associated with vaccines translates to a statistical life benefit value between $625 billion and $1.4 trillion, the research team, mainly from Indiana University in the US, said in a paper published online last year in Health Affairs journal. The savings would be at least 100 times the $13 billion that the US government spent on vaccine development and manufacturing.
The team, which had Christopher Whaley, a policy researcher at nongovernmental research organisation, Rand Corporation, also found that the early vaccination drive could avert 3 million Covid-19 cases as well. India-born Sumedha Gupta, an associate professor of economics at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, was the first author of the study.
Till May 9, the States in the US experienced five fewer deaths from Covid-19 per 10,000 adult population. Depending on the progress achieved in vaccination roll-out and population density, the number of deaths averted varied between different States. In New York, for instance, vaccinations led to an estimated 11.7 per cent fewer Covid-19 deaths per 10,000 people, whereas the smallest reduction was observed in Hawaii where an estimated 1.1 per cent lives per 10,000 were saved.
The study brings into focus the success of the vaccination drive and calls for policies that would further expand vaccine administration in the US and elsewhere. The coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous suffering, causing more than 4 million deaths worldwide and more than 10 per cent of them in India where over 4.37 lakh people succumbed to the infection. have
The study clearly showed that the US has been able to reduce the number of deaths and severe infections since the vaccination programme commenced. The study spanned a period of December 21 last year to May 9 this year.
The researchers created models to estimate the number of Covid-19 deaths that would have prevailed in the absence of vaccinations. The difference between the actual number of deaths and those estimates provides a measure of the number of Covid-19 deaths averted by the vaccination campaign.
“Our results suggest that further efforts to vaccinate populations globally and in a coordinated fashion will be critical to achieving greater control of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gupta in statement.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...