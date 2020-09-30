Game-changing 15-minute Covid test cleared in Europe

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Becton Dickinson and Co’s Covid-19 test that returns results in 15 minutes has been cleared for use in countries that accept Europe’s CE marking, the diagnostics maker said Wednesday.
The test is part of a new class of quicker screening tools named for the identifying proteins called antigens they detect on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. Becton Dickinson expects to begin selling the test, which runs on the company’s cellphone-sized BD Veritor Plus System, in European markets at the end of October. It will likely be used by emergency departments, general practitioners and paediatricians.
It is really a game-changing introduction here in Europe, said Fernand Goldblat, BD’s head of diagnostics for Europe. “Europe was really at the epicentre of the pandemic in April and May, and unfortunately I think were headed back in that direction. So the need will be extremely high,” he said.
Antigen tests have emerged as a valuable tool because they produce results much more quickly than gold-standard PCR diagnostic assays. However, they are generally less accurate. In the US, for instance, instructions for BD’s system recommend that negative results be confirmed by a molecular testing method.
Becton Dickinson said its antigen assay is 93.5 per cent sensitive, a measure of how often it correctly identifies infections, and 99.3 per cent specific, the rate of correct negative tests. The data, which differ from the US labels’ 84 per cent sensitivity and 100 per cent specificity, come from a new clinical study that was recently submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration, spokesman Troy Kirkpatrick said.
Rapid antigen testing has been making inroads in Europe as well as the US. Roche Holding AG said this month it would launch its own 15-minute antigen test to European markets accepting the CE mark. Another test developer, LumiraDx, received CE marking for its antigen test late last month. It said it planned to manufacture two million tests in September and as many as 10 million in December.
Becton Dickinson’s Veritor system has been used largely to screen for flu in Europe to date, but the new assay could help drive wider antigen testing adoption, including for influenza and other respiratory viruses, said Goldblat.
“The company is currently having conversations in multiple European countries, largely with governments and health authorities, about where and how our solutions would fit,” he said.
The test is already available in the US. Becton Dickinson said it is on track to produce about eight million each month by October across its global markets, and 12 million monthly by March 2021.
Goldblat declined to comment on how those tests would be allocated in Europe and the US, except that a good portion would be coming to Europe. Pricing will depend on commitments made and the reimbursement environment in a given country, among other factors, he said.
In the US, where regulators cleared the assay in July, the Veritor Plus System has an average selling price of $250-300, and the tests themselves are about $20 each.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...