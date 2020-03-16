World

Germany imposes border controls with five countries in virus fightback

PTI Berlin | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Germany on Monday introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Only those with a valid reason for travel, like cross-border commuters and delivery drivers, are allowed through, officials said. The measures started at 0700 GMT, agencies report said.

At the border between Germany’s Kiefersfelden and Austria’s Kufstein, police let trucks through but stopped all passenger cars to question drivers,

