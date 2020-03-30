If death toll due to COVID-19 is at 100,000, we have done ‘a very good job’: Donald Trump

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
United States President Donald Trump said that if his administration manages to keep the death toll due to coronavirus to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job.”
The statement comes after Trump optimistically predicted that his administration would be able to restart the economy by Easter, calling it a beautiful timeline for reopening big swathes of the country, as per the Guardian report.
Trump elaborated on the projection models that said potentially 2.2 million people or more could have died had the country tried to “wing it” and not put social distancing measures in place.
He mentioned that 2.2 million people could die but the administration is trying to bring it down to 1,00,000. He stated: “And so, if the administration could hold that down to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 – we all together have done a very good job.”
Trump is now being criticized left, right, and center for squandering six precious weeks at the start of the pandemic.
The Guardian’s article mentioned: “Trump also undermined his plea for unity by uttering falsehoods, verbally abusing reporters and making incendiary allegations that implied health care workers were stealing masks, without providing evidence.”
As the death toll in the US crossed 2400, President Trump told reporters: “The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks.”
He added that now he is expecting that the US will be well on its way to recovery by June 1st.
Donald Trump has extended America’s national lockdown for a month. The administration took this decision as they believe that for the US, the worst is yet to come.
