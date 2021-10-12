IMF board approves allowing Kristalina Georgieva to remain as head

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing.
The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, played an improper role” in the situation in her former role as a top official of the World Bank.
“Having looked at all the evidence presented, the executive board reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties,” it said. However, it said the investigation into possible misconduct by World Bank staff was continuing.
Also read: IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details
Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing in response to a report alleging she played a role in pressuring staff to amend data affecting the business climate rankings of China and other nations. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with Georgieva and said the report “raised legitimate issues and concerns,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.
However, the Treasury agreed that “absent further direct evidence with regard to the role of the managing director there is not a basis for a change in IMF leadership.” Yellen said it was crucial to defend the integrity of both the IMF and World Bank.
The “US believes proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF, and that the institution and its leadership must renew their commitment to upholding transparency and whistleblower protections surrounding policies, research, and analysis to provide accountability and public oversight over key decisions,” it said.
The IMF had said late Friday it was seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation and the board met again with Georgieva on Sunday. Georgieva appeared before a panel for more than five hours last week after a presentation by the law firm WilmerHale that alleged she and other World Bank officials had pressured staff to alter the data.
Also read: A journey towards monetary normalisation
The law firm’s report prompted the World Bank to discontinue the annual Doing Business report, which China and other countries had used to attract foreign business investment. The incident prompted critics to contend that China, the world’s second largest economy, has too much influence over international finance organisations.
The 190-nation IMF and World Bank annual meetings are being held this week in Washington and the controversy surrounding the Doing Business report was threatening to overshadow the agenda of those meetings.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...