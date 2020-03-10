IMF calls for large, targetted fical and monetary policies

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist urged policy makers around the world to implement targetted fiscal, monetary and financial market measures to help households and businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Central banks should be prepared to provide liquidity to banks and financial companies, especially those who lend to more vulnerable small- and medium-sized businesses,” said Gita Gopinath in a blog post on Monday.
“Broader monetary stimulus such as interest-rate cuts or asset purchases can boost confidence and support financial markets if theres a risk of a significant tightening in financial conditions,” she said.
Governments and central banks last week stepped up emergency actions, with the Bank of Canada joining the Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates by a half point. More than $54 billion in budget support has already been pledged or is under consideration in the US, Europe and Asia.
“Broad-based fiscal stimulus can help boost aggregate demand but would be more effective once business operations begin to normalise,” said Gopinath. Families and businesses could benefit from cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief to help them meet their needs, she added.
There is a need for urgent action, and not just targetted policies, but substantial targetted policies, Gopinath said in a Bloomberg Television later on Monday.
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
