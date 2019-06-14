India, Kyrgyzstan have prepared 5 year roadmap to increase bilateral trade: PM Modi

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Kyrgyzstan have prepared a five-year road map to increase the bilateral trade and urged the business communities from both countries to explore the untapped potential in various fields.
Addressing the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, the Prime Minister said that India and Kyrgyztan have given the final shape to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and the bilateral investment treaty, which would help in creating a proper atmosphere for the bilateral trade.
Modi and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum.
Modi said that “at a time when the world economy is rapidly changing, we need to look at the opportunities of the economic partnership between the two countries.”
“There are three catalysts for the growth of the bilateral trade and investment opportunities. They are proper atmosphere, connectivity and business-to-business exchanges,” he said.
Ahead of the Modi’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, has approved the signing and ratification of bilateral investment treaty between India and Kyrgyzstan.
The bilateral treaty is likely to increase flow of investment between India and Kyrgyzstan and provide protection to investors from the two nations making investments in both the countries.
He said Kygyzstan provides good opportunities for Indian businessmen in the field of textiles, railways, hydro power, mining and mineral explorations. He also invited Kyrgyz businessmen to come to India to explore opportunities of bilateral trade.
Modi said connectivity plays an important role for the ease of trade between two countries and Chabahar port (in Iran) has emerged as new route between India and Afghanistan.
“There is a need for us to focus on increasing connectivity between India and Central Asia. The Republic of Kyrgyzstan is part of Eurasian Union and we are working to increase the trade with the Eurasian Union,” he said.
Modi is in Kyrgyz capital to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. Other members of the grouping are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor