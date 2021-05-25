Indian-origin family in US returns $1-mn discarded ticket to winner

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
A woman in the US state of Massachusetts threw away her shot at $1 million, but as luck would it, she got a second chance at the fortune, thanks to an Indian-origin family who returned the discarded lottery ticket to their long-time customer, earning appreciation for their honesty.
Lea Rose Fiega bought a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March at Lucky Stop, a store owned by the Indian-origin family in Southwick, where she was a regular customer.
Also read: A business that stops to smell the roses
“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” Fiega said on Monday.
But the ticket was not fully scratched off and it sat in a pile in the store for 10 days until Abhi Shah, son of the store owners, noticed the unfinished $30 ticket in the trash, the New York Post reported.
Abhi said the winning ticket was sold by his mother Aruna Shah to one of their regular customers.
“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and (noticed) that she didn’t scratch the number. I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket,” Abhi was quoted as saying by the local TV station WWLP.
“I was a millionaire for a night,” he joked.
Abhi said he initially thought of buying a Tesla car, but later decided to return the winning ticket.
“I mean I had $1 million in my hand and on the other hand I wanted to do something good,” he said.
The family said it was not an easy decision to return the ticket.
“We didn’t sleep two nights,” said Maunish Shah, owner of Lucky Spot.
“He called my mom, grandparents in India, they said, ‘Give it back, we don’t want that money,’” Maunish said.
The family then decided to return the ticket. Since the customer visited the store often, they knew where to find her.
The younger Shah came to find Fiega at work and told her his parents wanted to see her, according to the lottery winner.
“I said ‘I’m working,’ and he said ‘no you have to come over’. So, I went over there and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them,” Fiega said.
The other customers of the store are not surprised that the Shahs did the right thing.
“They’re just purely good people. You can tell by just talking to them,” one customer was quoted as saying by WBZ TV, a CBS-owned-and-operated television station licensed to Boston, Massachusetts.
The family is now fielding congratulatory calls and interview requests from across the country.
“If I had kept that million, I wouldn’t have been this famous. So, I’m glad I gave it back,” Abhi said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...