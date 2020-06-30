Indian origin Medha Raj to handle Joe Biden’s virtual election campaigns

Indian origin Medha Raj has been appointed as the digital chief of the presumptive presidential nominee of the United States election 2020 Joe Biden. Raj has been given a significant role to play in Biden’s election campaigns which will entirely be virtual due to the pandemic, as per media reports.

Raj will look over all the fronts of the digital department to ensure the maximum impact among the audience, Joe Biden’s campaign said.

"Excited to share that I've joined Joe Biden's campaign as the Digital Chief of Staff. 130 days to the election and we're not going to waste a minute!" Raj said on LinkedIn.

Raj comes from Pete Buttigieg's campaign, who has now endorsed Joe Biden.

The news was first reported by CNN, which the news channel said is part of the efforts of the Biden campaign to adapt to an almost entirely virtual campaign trail brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, Clarke Humphrey, who had earlier coordinated on Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, will act as the Biden campaign's new deputy digital director for the grassroots fundraising.

Jose Nunez is the campaign's new digital organizing director. He is from the Kamala Harris' campaign. Christian Tom is the new director of digital partnerships. Biden has shifted his focus to virtual campaigns over the past few months.

A graduate in international politics from Georgetown University, Medha Raj has earned her MBA from Stanford University.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden would formally accept his Democratic presidential nomination at the party's scaled back convention in Wisconsin's Milwaukee city on August 20.

According to some of the latest opinion polls, Joe Biden is leading by more than eight percentage points over Donald Trump.

