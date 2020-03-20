Indonesia faces huge coronavirus surge, say experts, as capital declares emergency

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Indonesia likely faces a large surge in coronavirus cases after a slow government response masked the scale of the epidemic in the world’s fourth most populous country, health experts say, as the capital, Jakarta, declared a state of emergency on Friday.
Less than three weeks after recording its first case, Indonesia had 369 confirmed cases and 32 deaths. Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, had 215 confirmed infections and 18 deaths.
While coronavirus cases and deaths are rising in much of Southeast Asia, Indonesia’s population of 260 million people, sprawling landmass and creaking healthcare system make it especially vulnerable.
“Indonesia is likely to have many more cases than currently reported,” said Professor Ian Henderson, director of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland. “Without large-scale testing, contact tracing and quarantine measures, the opportunity for spread of this virus is great.”
The World Health Organisation has said mass testing is the most effective way of tackling the coronavirus.
Indonesia had tested only 1,898 people as of Friday, or around seven tests per one million people, compared with more than 5,000 per million in South Korea and more than 2,000 per million in Italy, two of the worst affected countries.
Cambodia, which has one sixteenth as many people and less than 2 per cent of its GDP, has carried out nearly as many tests as Indonesia.
President Joko Widodo's government has increased the number of laboratories authorised to conduct testing from only one in Jakarta to more than a dozen, including on Java island, and in the east of Papua.
Widodo said on Friday that he would use “all state power” to tackle the outbreak and that rapid testing was being launched in areas where there were cases.
More testing is likely to expose far more cases and Indonesia should “prepare for the worst”, the head of the country's Red Cross told Reuters.
Indonesia has reported only 1.4 cases per million people, compared to 4 per million in Thailand, 28 per million in Malaysia, 219 per million in Iran and 679 per million in Italy, a Reuters analysis of publicly released figures shows.
The ratio of the number of dead to the number of recorded cases in Indonesia at 8.7 per cent is among the highest in the world even higher than 8.3 per cent in Italy. Medics say it is a likely indicator that cases have gone undetected.
Malaysia and the neighbouring Philippines have introduced strict curbs on movement to try to contain the virus, but Widodo has resisted such a move.
Indonesia, home to the world's biggest Muslim population, saw mass Islamic Friday prayers in some areas, even as countries around the world cancel large gatherings. Jakarta has suspended religious activities, including Friday prayers and Christian services, for two weeks.
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, declaring the state of emergency, said that bars, spas and cinemas would be shut from Monday and public transport limited. “Our response capability has a limit because the numbers of hospitals and staff are not in line with the growth of cases,” he said.
Alvin Lee, an official at the state ombudsman office, which investigates complaints about government agencies, said the government had been “very late, stammering” in its response to the outbreak.“Because, truthfully, they have wasted time since January,” he said.
Widodo's government has also faced criticism for withholding information. The Health Ministry announced the results of some patients coronavirus status only after their deaths.
Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, defended government efforts and denied the response had been late.
He said data indicated only 6,00,000-7,00,000 people were at risk from the virus and authorities were monitoring the rate of increase. “The more we actively look, (the more) the numbers will rise,” he told Reuters, adding that one million test kits had been prepared.
Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto until recently said Indonesia's lack of coronavirus cases was due to a “blessing from the Almighty”.
Three patients who had recovered were presented before reporters as evidence that the disease passes. Putranto gave them herbal drinks which he said had been concocted by Widodo to help them stay healthy.
“While (Minister) Terawan presumably intended to boost morale, it was clearly the wrong message, at the wrong time, in the wrong manner,” said Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia project at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. “And it suggests that Jokowi (Widodo) and his government have a long way to go to get a grip on this crisis.”
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...