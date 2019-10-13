World

INS Sahyadri, INS Kiltan to render assistance to typhoon-hit Japan: Navy

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 13, 2019 Published on October 13, 2019

The Navy has pressed two of its ships into service to provide assistance to typhoon-battered Japan, it said on Sunday.

The Navy has deployed INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan to render assistance to Japan. “As Japan battles the devastation and damage from Typhoon Hagibis. IndianNavy ships INS Sahyadri & INS Kiltan mission deployed in the area are ready to render assistance as requested. @PMOIndia @IndianEmbTokyo @SpokespersonMoD,” the Navy said in a tweet.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and causing floods. Nearly 26 people have been killed and hundreds injured due to the destruction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths due to the cyclone on Sunday.

Published on October 13, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Brexit hangs in the balance as talks between European Union and Britain intensify