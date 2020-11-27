Israel, India partners in quest for future with low pollution levels: Netanyahu

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is India’s partner in its quest for a future with low carbon and pollution levels, and exuded confidence that solar energy would constitute over 25 per cent of his country’s energy supply by 2030.
Addressing a digital conference of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), he said obstacles to conserving solar energy would have to be overcome to ensure supply on days when there is no sun.
“We want a future with less carbon and less pollution, a future based on green energy and that’s why I welcome this vital initiative by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I want to assure you that Israel is your partner in this quest,” a government release quoted Netanyahu as saying.
“I believe that the most important renewable energy is ingenuity and innovation. And all the countries represented here, beginning with India and Israel, and all of you, are committed to seizing innovation in order to seize the future. And on that I think we can all be very, very hopeful,” he said on Thursday.
India should become a manufacturing hub for solar energy: Prime Minister
Netanyahu attended the digital conference on the personal invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
The ISA, which seeks to harness the power of the sun to reduce pollution and carbon footprint, is an initiative of Modi. Over 80 countries are members of the alliance.
India was re-elected as president of the ISA for a term of two years at its third assembly in October.
Netanyahu noted that the sun is almost the exclusive source of renewable energy in his country.
Approximately 10 per cent of Israel’s energy consumption originates in solar energy. Solar energy would constitute over 25 per cent of Israel’s energy supply by 2030, he said.
The Israeli prime minister said the obstacles to conserving solar energy would have to be overcome in order to provide it when there is no sun, he said.
