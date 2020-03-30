Israel’s PM close aide tested positive for coronavirus, PM’s status remains unclear

Mumbai, March 30

A confidant of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that is currently ravaging the whole world.

Netanyahu’s officials disclosed on Monday that the confidant had been tested positive, but it is still unclear if the virus has also infected the 70-year-old leader.

According to an official action has been taken following Health Ministry directives. He added that the parliamentary aide is not in a critical condition.

Israel’s health ministry has asked to keep him in a 14-day quarantine period and test others who had come in contact with the parliamentarian.

Israeli media said the aide had been present at a parliament session last week attended by Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.

While Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precaution on March 15, his office said. The result was negative. The leader is yet to take the test after this revelation.

So far, Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 deaths. With the Health Ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Netanyahu was due on Monday to convene officials on Monday to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of the country.