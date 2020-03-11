World

Italian coronavirus deaths jump 36 per cent to 631

Reuters ROME | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36 per cent, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on February 21.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, rose to 10,149 from a previous 9,172, an increase of 10.7 per cent.

The head of the agency said that of those originally infected, 1,004 had fully recovered compared to 724 the day before. Some 877 people were in intensive care, against a previous 733.

Published on March 11, 2020
Italy
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coronavires update: China sees rise on infections from abroad, reports 24 new cases