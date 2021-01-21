Joe Biden vows to repair America’s alliances, engage with world once again

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair America’s alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in a historic, but scaled down, ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel, the 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader said: “We’ll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security”.

“Look, folks, all of my colleagues I have served with in the House and the Senate up here, we all understand the world is watching, watching all of us today, so here is my message to those beyond our borders.

“America has been tested and we’ve come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again and meet tomorrow’s challenges. We will lead not merely by the example of our power, by the power of our example. We’ll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress, and security,” Biden said.

He told his fellow Americans that this is a time of testing.

Challenging times ahead

“We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America’s role in the world. Anyone of these would be enough to challenge us in profound ways, but the fact is we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we had.

“Now we’re going to be tested. Are we going to step up, all of us? It’s time for boldness for there is so much to do. And this is certain. I promise you, we will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era,” Biden said.

“We will rise to the occasion is. Will we master this rare and difficult hour? Will we meet our obligations and pass along a new and better world to our children? I believe we must. I’m sure you do as well. I believe we will,” he said.

Biden said that recent weeks and months have taught the US a painful lesson.

Protecting the nation

“There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honour our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies,” he said.

India-US partnership

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have tweeted their congratulations to the new administration and expressed their optimism at working together.

“My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” Modi said.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security,” he said in a series of tweets.