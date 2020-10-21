Kamala Harris turns 56, birthday wish is for ‘everyone to go vote’

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her and saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House.
Biden took to Twitter to post a photograph showing their hands clasped together.
“Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris. Next year, let’s celebrate with some ice cream at the White House,” tweeted Biden, who had in August picked her as his running mate.
If elected, she would be first-ever woman vice-president of the US. Biden will celebrate his 78th birthday next month.
Harris in a tweet said: “My birthday wish this year? For everyone to go vote”.
October 20 also happens to be the birthday of her niece, Meena Harris. “I couldn’t let the day go by without wishing my niece, Meena, a happy birthday too!” she said.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted Kamala Harris on her birthday. “In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President,” said Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate as she asked people to go out and vote.
“Happy bday to @KamalaHarris. ! Celebrate this big day by voting for the #BidenHarris ticket and Democrats up and down the ballot,” said Sabrina Singh, Harris’s spokesperson.
“Happy birthday, @KamalaHarris! Hope you’re showered with love on your special day,” tweeted former First Lady Michelle Obama. “The best way to celebrate Kamala is by making sure you’re registered and have a plan to vote at http://iwillvote.com. And once you do, share how you’re voting with us! she said.
ALSO READ: Indian Americans hold rally in California to support Biden, Harris
Later in the evening, Harris held a virtual fundraiser with Senators Tom Udall, Congressmen Ruben Gallego, Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords.
“Joe and I are so proud of the fact that we have built one of the broadest coalitions that we have ever seen, bringing together of course Democrats and independents and Republicans, bringing together leaders across the spectrum including, I have to say the great Cindy McCain, and so many others who are standing up saying. ‘look, we got to fight for our country’,” Harris said in her remarks.
Harris also participated in a virtual Milwaukee rally to kick off the first day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...