Kamala Harris turns 56, birthday wish is for ‘everyone to go vote’

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her and saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House.

Biden took to Twitter to post a photograph showing their hands clasped together.

“Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris. Next year, let’s celebrate with some ice cream at the White House,” tweeted Biden, who had in August picked her as his running mate.

If elected, she would be first-ever woman vice-president of the US. Biden will celebrate his 78th birthday next month.

Harris in a tweet said: “My birthday wish this year? For everyone to go vote”.

October 20 also happens to be the birthday of her niece, Meena Harris. “I couldn’t let the day go by without wishing my niece, Meena, a happy birthday too!” she said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted Kamala Harris on her birthday. “In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President,” said Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate as she asked people to go out and vote.

“Happy bday to @KamalaHarris. ! Celebrate this big day by voting for the #BidenHarris ticket and Democrats up and down the ballot,” said Sabrina Singh, Harris’s spokesperson.

“Happy birthday, @KamalaHarris! Hope you’re showered with love on your special day,” tweeted former First Lady Michelle Obama. “The best way to celebrate Kamala is by making sure you’re registered and have a plan to vote at http://iwillvote.com. And once you do, share how you’re voting with us! she said.

Campaign continues

Later in the evening, Harris held a virtual fundraiser with Senators Tom Udall, Congressmen Ruben Gallego, Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords.

“Joe and I are so proud of the fact that we have built one of the broadest coalitions that we have ever seen, bringing together of course Democrats and independents and Republicans, bringing together leaders across the spectrum including, I have to say the great Cindy McCain, and so many others who are standing up saying. ‘look, we got to fight for our country’,” Harris said in her remarks.

Harris also participated in a virtual Milwaukee rally to kick off the first day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.