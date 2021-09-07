World

Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on Tuesday

Reuters Cairo | Updated on September 07, 2021

Decision was first announced last month

Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India on Tuesday, the Gulf country's civil aviation authority said on Monday.

The decision to resume flights was first announced last month but without giving a time frame for implementation.

Published on September 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like