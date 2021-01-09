Looking at possibilities of building our own platform: Trump following Twitter ban

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
United States President Donald Trump lashed out at Twitter after the social media platform suspended his personal account indefinitely.
Following the suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account on Twitter, Trump in a series of tweets posted from the official @POTUS (President of the United States) Twitter account criticised the platform, accusing it of “banning free speech.”
“We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future,” he tweeted from the @POTUS account as quoted by the Verge.
The tweets were later deleted by Twitter. The microblogging platform has permanently suspended the account of United States President Donald Trump due to the “risk of further violence.”
According to the Verge, the platform will continue to thwart attempts to circumvent this ban including tweeting form other accounts such as the POTUS Twitter account. The platform deleted these tweets as a result of this.
“As we’ve said, using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules. We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account,” Twitter told BuzzFeed News.
Multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat had taken action against Trump’s account after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a blog post.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...