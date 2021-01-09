Looking at possibilities of building our own platform: Trump following Twitter ban

United States President Donald Trump lashed out at Twitter after the social media platform suspended his personal account indefinitely.

Following the suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account on Twitter, Trump in a series of tweets posted from the official @POTUS (President of the United States) Twitter account criticised the platform, accusing it of “banning free speech.”

“We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future,” he tweeted from the @POTUS account as quoted by the Verge.

The tweets were later deleted by Twitter. The microblogging platform has permanently suspended the account of United States President Donald Trump due to the “risk of further violence.”

According to the Verge, the platform will continue to thwart attempts to circumvent this ban including tweeting form other accounts such as the POTUS Twitter account. The platform deleted these tweets as a result of this.

“As we’ve said, using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules. We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account,” Twitter told BuzzFeed News.

Multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat had taken action against Trump’s account after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a blog post.