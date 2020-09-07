Mexico runs out of death certificates as Covid-19 cases soar

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
September 7
Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister said the government had ordered 1.1 million additional death certificates be printed as several parts of the country ran out and Covid-19 cases continue to soar.
Mexico has registered over 67,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, putting it fourth in terms of Covid-19 deaths behind the US, Brazil and India.
The World Health Organization, though, said recently that Mexico’s Covid-19 cases and deaths are probably under-recognised due to limited testing there.
That assessment was backed up on Sunday by new government figures showing deaths in Mexico from March to August from all causes were 122,765 more than what would be expected in a normal year. Excess mortality was concentrated in people from 45 to 65 years of age.
Despite this scenario, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government’s strategy to tackle the coronavirus was very good.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Hugo Lopez Gatell, the health official, said that some States, including Mexico State, were out of death certificates. Authorities had been working for the past two-three weeks to redistribute them from areas with larger stocks, he added.
“They almost ran out in Mexico City,” the Deputy Minister said. It has been a pretty intense job.
The new certificates started to arrive on Thursday, just before stocks from the redistribution also ran out, Lopez Gatell said. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News, Mexico had 629,409 Covid-19 cases and 67,326 deaths through Saturday.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...