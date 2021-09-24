Modi meets Biden, discusses trade, defence, Covid-19 and Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday, discussed wide-ranging issues of common interest, from intensifying trade and investments to controlling terror.

Modi, who is on a four-day official visit to the US, went into the meeting with Biden with a full agenda of urgent matters such as the on-going political crisis in Afghanistan, tackling global terrorism, increasing trade and investment, strengthening security and defence partnership, continued co-operation to deal with Covid-19 and meeting climate goals.

“I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from Covid-19 to climate change,” Biden said in a tweet just before the meeting.

Trade talks

Modi is hopeful of adding momentum to trade talks between India and the US which had slackened when an India-US limited trade pact being worked out with the Donald Trump regime did not take-off due to steep demands from Washington on agricultural commodities and medical equipment.

Response to the Taliban that has taken over control of Kabul and is forming a government there is also an important area for discussion

Modi met US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday, where he stressed on the similarities between the world’s two largest and oldest democracies. “I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the United States and India. Working together, we can make progress on important global issues, from the Covid-19 pandemic, to the climate crisis, to strengthening and defending democracy,” Harris said in a tweet on Friday.

“We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests and also our coordination and cooperation is continuously increasing to strengthen the supply chains,” the PM said in his opening remarks during his meeting with Harris. New and emerging technologies and space, are areas of special interest to both countries and cooperation in these areas is very important, he said.

Modi also held bilaterals with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the Indo-Pacific region.

The four leaders from India, the US, Japan and Australia will later meet for the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit. “The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi had said in a statement before leaving for the US.

This is the Indian PM’s seventh visit to the US since 2014. Modi will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.