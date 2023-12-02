Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will attend the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting in Ghana for two days from December 5 to address the security and operational challenges being faced by the peacekeepers and generate support for these missions deployed across the world.

India has always been at the forefront by sending the maximum number of troops and equipment to various UN Peacekeeping missions.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ajay Bhatt will hold bilateral meetings with participating Ministers of member countries and discuss defence cooperation matters to further strengthen the engagements, the Ministry of Defence officially stated. He will also interact with the Indian community in Accra which is the venue for the meeting during the visit.

The Department of Peace Operations, UN, and the Republic of Ghana are the hosts of the meeting.