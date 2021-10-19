Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Myanmar’s military government has freed hundreds of political prisoners from the notorious Insein prison, including Aung San Suu Kyi’s party spokesman and a famous comedian Zarganar, local media reported.
Minutes after military ruler Min Aung Hlaing’s speech on Monday, the State television announced that more than 5,600 people arrested or wanted over their roles in anti-coup protests would be freed in an amnesty on humanitarian grounds.
The release was described by some activists as a ploy by the ruling military to try to rebuild its international reputation after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) took the rare step of excluding the junta chief from its summit.
ASEAN decided to invite a non-political representative to its October 26–28 summit in an unprecedented snub to the military leaders behind the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.
Also see: ASEAN chair confirms Myanmar junta leader not invited to summit
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews on Twitter welcomed the release but said it was “outrageous” that they were detained in the first place.
“The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure,” he said.
The junta has released prisoners several times since the February coup.
“They came to me today and said they will take me home, that’s all,” said Monywa Aung Shin, a spokesman for Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, told local media Democratic Voice of Burma late on Monday on his way homef rom prison.
Monywa Aung Shin was arrested on February 1 and had spent eight months in prison.
Photos and videos posted on social media showed detainees reunited with weeping family members.
Other images showed a succession of buses leaving the rear entrance of the jail, with passengers leaning from windows and waving at crowds gathered outside.
Myanmar’s prison department spokesman and junta spokesman were not immediately available for comment.
More political prisoners including parliamentarians and journalists were freed on Monday in other towns including Mandalay, Lashio, Meiktila and Myeik.
However, 11 out of 38 people released from Meiktila prison in central Myanmar were arrested again according to local media Democratic Voice of Burma.
Reuters could not independently verify this information.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.
Security forces have killed more than 1,100 people according to activists and the United Nations, and arrested over 9,000 people including Suu Kyi, according to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners which documents killings and arrests.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...