New German coronavirus cases rise by over 10,000 for first time: RKI

Reuters Berlin | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

The institute recorded 11,287 new cases in its daily update for a total of 392,049

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by more than 10,000 in a single day for the first time, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The institute recorded 11,287 new cases in its daily update for a total of 392,049. The previous day’s increase was 7,830.

Also read: Europe losing the fight to keep economy open as virus spreads

The reported death toll rose by 30 to 9,905, the tally showed.

While Germany’s infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating rapidly since the onset of cooler weather, with politicians warning that stricter social distancing rules may be needed if the trend continues.

Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

