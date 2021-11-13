New pandemic restrictions in Russia to take effect in February

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said Friday, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunised against the coronavirus.
Two bills outlining the measures were introduced in parliament on Friday.
They would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova — who heads Russia’s state coronavirus task force — said that restrictions on public places will take force on February 1, 2022. Russians will need to present QR codes proving their status from a government website.
“People need to be given time to get vaccinated and complete the necessary paperwork,” Golikova said. “All of our citizens have an...opportunity to get vaccinated in the meantime.”
Until then, people who can present a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 72 hours still can enter all public settings. It will be up to regional government to decide which public places to include into the QR-code system.
The government will announce a separate date for when train and flight restrictions will take effect.
Covid-19 infections and deaths in Russia remain at all-time highs. The State task force on Thursday reported 40,123 new confirmed cases and 1,235 deaths — both numbers only slightly lower than the record daily tallies of 41,335 infections and 1,239 deaths recorded earlier this month.
Also see: India records 11,850 new coronavirus infections
The surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.
Fewer than 40 per cent of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though the country approved a domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine months before most of the world.
In total, the coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.9 million confirmed infections and nearly 253,000 deaths — by far the highest death toll in Europe.
Some experts believe the true figure is even higher.
Reports by Russia’s statistical service, Rosstat, that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality — 462,000 people with Covid-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.
Also see: As deaths rise, Russian doctors despair at low vaccine rate
Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which Covid-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalised.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...