Not enough Covid-19 vaccine to stop the spread for next six months: WHO

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there will not be enough quantity of coronavirus vaccine in the next three to six months to stop the spread of the Covid-19 infection, as per media reports.

Speaking at a social media event, Mike Ryan, Executive Director, urged people to adhere to social distancing protocols to prevent the Covid-19 spread. He said: “We are not going to have sufficient vaccinations in place to prevent a surge in cases for three to six months.”

The WHO reported 49 “candidate vaccines” at the stage of clinical trials in humans by mid-November, up from 11 in mid-June.

WHO said it gathered data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the Covid-19 vaccine to review it for “possible listing for emergency use.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement cited in the Wion report: “ WHO is also in discussions with MHRA on the possibility of accessing some of the information from their assessment, which could expedite WHO’s emergency listing.”

Ryan added: “We shouldn't stop, we need more than 3-4 vaccines. We need to increase production, we need to pull the price down,” he told a social media event. “We need a one-dose vaccine.”

Meanwhile, WHO also urged people to sport a facemask even when they are at their home with their family members, especially when the ventilation is not proper.