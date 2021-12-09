Olaf Scholz to become the new chancellor of Germany after Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel has ended her chancellery in Berlin after 31 years of political career. Olaf Scholz will be the new chancellor of Germany taking over the reign after 16 years of Merkel’s leadership.

According to a news report by BBC, Merkel had told to approach the task with a joy to her former Vice-Chancellor. Olaf Scholz had promised that he would do all the work towards a new start for Germany. He was positioned as the continuity candidate as he played key roles in the Merkel government as the Vice-Chancellor. Due to his work, he was also backed by the German Parliament by 395 votes to 303, and was officially appointed as the 9th Federal Chancellor by President Frank Walkter Steinmeier.

Scholz’s government is determined to modernise Germany and fight against the climate crisis by focusing on renewable energy. The government’s initial main priority will be to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.