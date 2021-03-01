Over 20 million vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine: UK government

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The United Kingdom has vaccinated over 20 million people with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the government announced on Sunday, as per media reports.
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees it as “a huge national achievement” while praising National Health Service staff and others involved for “tireless work”.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock recorded a video message and posted it on Twitter. He said: “I’m absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated.”
The government released vaccine figures and stated in an official announcement that a total of 20,089,551 people have received the first dose. While 7,96,132 have received the second dose of the vaccine.
Hancock further said: “I want to thank every single person who has come forward to get the job,” calling this “the route out of this for all of us. There’s a long way to go but we’re making big strides.”
The country initiated its vaccination drive in early December. It was then the first country in the world to start the mass vaccination with a fully trialed Covid-19 vaccine.
According to the worldometer report, UK has reported 4,176,554 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,22,849 deaths. 2,905,317 have recovered from the virus.
