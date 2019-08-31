Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire all-women team

Where are the women in the workplace?
Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have hired an all-women team of senior professionals as they work on building their own royal profile, separate from Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have in the past described themselves as feminists and seem to have consciously chosen to opt for female employees in all senior roles appointed so far — including their private and deputy private secretaries, their head of communications, their projects manager as well as senior figures in their charitable foundation, The Times reports.
The appointments come as the duo formally split from William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to chart their independent course as a royal household.
During a 2015 address to the United Nations as an American actress and philanthropist at the time, Markle said, “Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there and in some cases, where this isn’t available, well then you know what, then they need to create their own table.”
Victoria Murphy, a royal commentator, wrote in the ‘Town & Country’ magazine: “Four years later, Meghan has found herself at the helm of one of the most high-profile households in the world’s most famous royal family. As such, her table is now always the top table. And, as the Sussexes assemble their new team, they have indeed filled plenty of seats with women.”
The couple have appointed Fiona Mcilwham, a former ambassador, as their private secretary, to work with Heather Wong, their deputy private secretary, and Sara Latham, their head of communications. Clara Madden has come across from William and Kate’s household to be the Sussexes’ projects manager.
Natalie Campbell is a director at the Sussex Royal Foundation, with Karen Blackett appointed as its first trustee. They also have two senior female press officers and a female nanny for their first-born son, Archie.
