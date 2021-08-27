Replica of Swedish 18th century trading ship to sail to Asia, may pass through Chennai

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Her cannons firing a powerful salute, a full-size replica of an armed merchant ship that sank in 1745 sailed into port at the Swedish capital Thursday, ahead of a voyage to Asia next year.
Drawing crowds in every port she visits, the nearly 60-meter (197-feet) long Gotheborg of Sweden is billed the world’s largest operational wooden sailing vessel and will be used to promote Swedish businesses and culture, and advocate for sustainability. It’s the first time in six years that the three-masted ship has left her home port in western Sweden, so the trip offered a chance to bring the new crew up to speed.
“The ship is actually made for ocean passages,” said 26-year-old Marielle Cocozza, the second in command. “She’s missing the oceans and this trip to Stockholm is to prepare us to work together and I think that has been achieved.” In 1745, the original Gotheborg ran aground and sank just outside her home port of Goteborg at the end of her third round trip to China. More than 130 men were on board, and all survived.
Also read: 'Sweden to recognise Covishield as valid for travel to the region'
The ship was owned by the Swedish East India Company, which traded with China and completed a total of 132 voyages with 37 vessels until it ceased operating in 1813. The ship’s wreckage was found in 1984, triggering the idea to build a replica. Work started in 1995, and the vessel was launched eight years later. A maiden voyage from Goteborg to Stockholm was made in 2005.
Between 2005-2007 the ship sailed the historical route to Asia and back. The latest of several voyages around Europe was in 2015. “Since our last expedition to China we have been looking forward to this,” said the ship’s captain, August Jansson. “Now it seems it will become true so we are all very happy.” Gotheborg of Sweden will remain in Stockholm until September 4, after which she will head home and prepare for a departure in April 2022 for the Far East through the Suez Canal.
Although the exact route has not been set, stops are planned in London, Lisbon, Palma de Mallorca, Athens, Alexandria, Djibouti, Muscat, Chennai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...