Romania woos Indian investors with fiscal incentives for setting up operations

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Romania is wooing Indian investors to invest in areas like digitalisation of the agriculture sector, irrigation infrastructure, drainage and soil erosion, mechanisation and the extensive use of modern technology, collecting, storage systems and processing of agricultural products and the organic farming segment. Investors will get various fiscal incentives to set up their operations in the country.
Officials from Romania, at a meeting in the city on Friday, said that the country is a good gateway for Indian goods to access various markets in Europe.
Romania is at the crossroads of three large markets – Europe, CIS and the Middle East. It is a bridge between the East and the West for 500 million consumers' market. It owns one third of the Danube River, and stands as the most significant gateway to the Black Sea through Constanta Port. This is the largest and deepest port (25 metres) at the Black Sea with a 6-day time saving competitive advantage against the biggest European port, Rotterdam, as concerns Asian goods transportation by sea, according to a presentation made by Romanian officials on Business Opportunities in Romania presented at the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce.
Daniela Mariana Seznov Tane, Ambassador of Romania, said that the country is one of the most competitive labour forces in the EU. Investors that set up manufacturing locations or offices in an industrial, scientific or technological park benefit from exemption on land, building and urban planning tax and exemption on taxes charged for changing land destination.
The Romanian tax System is at 35 per cent and Social Security is the key fact for top tech-oriented industries in Romania. Continental, Daimler, Ford, Siemens and Deutsche Bank are some of the major organisations that have invested in Romania, she said.
Romania's exports to India stood at $176.39 million in 2020 and $171.8 million in 2021 while its imports aggregated $357.32 million in 2020 and $404.33 million in 2021. During the period between December 1990 and December 2019, a total of 563 Indian companies invested in Romania. This was just 0.24 per cent of the total number of companies in the country. The subscribed share capital in companies with Indian interest was $9.7 million.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...