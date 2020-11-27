Rome airport poised to try ‘Covid-tested’ flights from US

Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with Covid-tested flights from three US airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome’s main airport has said.

ADR, which operates Leonardo da Vinci Airport, said that similar Covid-tested corridors were also expected to be approved for flights between the airport and the German cities of Munich and Frankfurt.

An ADR statement on Thursday said that pending approval from Italy’s transport, health and foreign ministries, starting sometime in December, passengers coming from New York, Newark or Atlanta airports wouldn’t have to quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of departure and also upon arrival in Rome. The experiment involves Alitalia and Delta Air Lines.

How Covid-19 is boosting non-motorised transport in cities

Under pandemic rules in effect in Italy through at least December 3, the only passengers who can enter the country from the United States are citizens of European Union nations, relatives of EU citizens, holders of Italian residency permits or those coming for reasons of study or a few other, essential purposes like health care.

Coming from the United States to Italy for tourism isn’t allowed. Nothing in the ADR statement indicated that is about to change, even as Italy reels under plummeted tourist revenues during the pandemic.

ADR expressed hopes that the limited, experimental program will prove workable and be expanded by next summer.

Quarantine-free entrance

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that along with Rome’s airport and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, it has joined in a “first-of-a-kind trans-Atlantic Covid-19 testing program that will enable quarantine-free entrance into Italy”.