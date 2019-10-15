World

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in UAE on first visit in over a decade

PTI Dubai | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Vladimir Putin, President, Russia. File photo   -  REUTERS

Russia is now working with OPEC, as are other nations not part of the cartel, to control production to help raise energy prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on his first visit to the oil-rich nation in over a decade.

Putin landed Tuesday in Abu Dhabi after earlier visiting Saudi Arabia.

He was met at the airport by Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

While in Saudi Arabia, one topic of discussion was oil production.

Russia is now working with OPEC, as are other nations not part of the cartel, to control production to help raise energy prices.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the region, amid a standoff between the US and Iran over President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago.

Putin last visited the UAE in 2007.

Published on October 15, 2019
Russia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Brexit deal still possible this week, but more and more difficult: Michel Branier