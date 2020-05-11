Singapore reports 486 new Covid-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Foreign workers living in dormitories in Singapore continue to form the bulk of the Covid-19 infections as the country reported 486 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,822, the health ministry said on Monday.
The new cases include only two Singapore citizens and permanent residents (foreigners), while the rest are foreign workers, it said.
With this, the total number of cases in the country reached to 23,822.
On Sunday, the ministry said that 33 Covid-19 cases from a laboratory were found false positives due to an apparatus calibration issue for one of its test kits.
Subsequent re-testing at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that the cases, and two more that had equivocal results, were negative.
The lab has also stopped all tests and is working to solve the calibration issue, it said.
A total of 20,961 workers from dormitories have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far, accounting for about 6.5 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents, it said.
As of Sunday, 2,715 patients have fully recovered from the virus.
So far, 20 people have died from Covid-19 complications here and six others who tested positive have died from other causes.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...