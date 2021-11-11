SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 years

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
A SpaceX rocket has carried four astronauts toward orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.
The repeatedly delayed flight occurred on Wednesday, just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday's ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
Germany's Matthias Maurer claimed the No. 600 position, according to NASA, based on his mission assignment. He and his three NASA crewmates should arrive at the space station in under 24 hours, well over a week late.
One of the astronauts — NASA isn't saying which one — was sidelined last week by an undisclosed medical issue. The crew member is fully recovered, according to NASA. Officials won't say whether it was an illness or injury, but noted it wasn't Covid-19.
Bad weather also contributed to their flight delays.
Wednesday's night it was drizzling when the four astronauts said goodbye to their families, with umbrellas held over them. Forecasters promised the weather would improve and it did.
The list of 600 travellers ranges from those who have barely scratched space — like actor William Shatner last month — to US and Russian astronauts who have spent a year or more in orbit. This year's surge in space tourists helped push the tally over the 600 mark.
That averages out to 10 people per year since Yuri Gagarin's pioneering flight in 1961, Maurer noted.
"But I think in a very few years, we will see an exponential rise of that one because now we're entering the era of commercial spaceflight," he said after arriving at NASA's Kennedy Space Center two weeks ago.
The crew launch marked SpaceX's fourth for NASA in 1-1/2 years and the company's fifth passenger flight overall — a charter flight for four that skipped the space station. The Dragon capsule's toilet leaked during their three days in orbit in September, necessitating a quick redesign of the flushing system in the newest capsule, named Endurance by its crew.
A balky parachute during Monday's descent had SpaceX engineers poring over the data, before giving the go-ahead for Wednesday's launch. One of the four chutes opened more than a minute late, a problem seen in testing and well within safety limits, SpaceX officials said Tuesday.
Mauer is one of three newbies on the crew. The 51-year-old was a finalist when he first applied to be an astronaut with the European Space Agency. Encouraged, he left his research job at a medical company and joined the space agency as an engineer, and made the astronaut cut in 2015.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...