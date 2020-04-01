Spain’s Covid-19 cases cross 1 lakh-mark

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain rose beyond 100,000 as it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak on Wednesday, and two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system.
Barring Italy, the virus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill. A survey showed Spain’s manufacturing sector is heading for slump after shrinking in March at its steepest pace since 2013.
A record 864 fatalities on Tuesday took the country’s overall toll to 9,053 as total infections rose to 102,136, health ministry data showed. The ministry said the percentage increase in deaths was lower than in recent days.
Two planes carrying supplies including masks, overalls and anti-bacterial fluids — one from China and one from Turkey — landed on Wednesday at a military airport near Madrid, the Defence Ministry said.
Health Minister Salvador Illa said seven million pieces of protective equipment would be distributed among health workers following these deliveries, bringing the total to 18 million items since the outbreak began.
A cluster of infections has sprung up around Moncloa Palace, the seat of Spain’s government, with three ministers catching the virus as well as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife and father-in-law.
Three members of the five-strong coronavirus task force, which has been updating the nation on the epidemic via daily briefings televised from the palace, have also tested positive.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...