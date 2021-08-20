World

Sydney extends lockdown to fight Covid outbreak

PTI Sydney | Updated on August 20, 2021

Sydney's lockdown was extended throughout September on Friday and tougher pandemic restrictions were imposed, including a curfew and compulsory mask wearing outdoors.

New South Wales state reported 642 locally acquired Covid-19 infections in the latest 24-hour period, the fourth consecutive day of tallies exceeding 600.

Australia's largest city has been locked down since June 26, 10 days after the delta variant was first detected in an unvaccinated limousine driver who became infected while transporting a US cargo aircrew from Sydney Airport.

Since then, 65 people have died from coronavirus in New South Wales, included four overnight.

The Sydney lockdown was to end on August 28, but the state government announced it will continue until September 30.

A curfew will apply from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday in the worst-effected Sydney suburbs.

Mask wearing will become compulsory across the state outside homes. Masks haven't been compulsory in all circumstances outdoors.

Published on August 20, 2021

Australia
Covid-19
